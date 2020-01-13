The official announcement of a Donald Trump rally to be held at Panther Arena in Milwaukee Tuesday set social media on fire.

Many people criticizing the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee termed it a “hate rally.” Chancellor Mark Mone released an open letter to the public pointing out that the school doesn’t own the arena, nor does it schedule events there. Mone points out that Panther Arena has a history of hosting visits by presidential candidates.





Lawmakers introduce legislation to help cities collect from political campaigns

City officials in Eau Claire and Green Bay are still waiting on payments from the political campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Two Wisconsin lawmakers are holding a news conference Monday to introduce the “Recovery of Unsettled Municipal Payments” act. The bill would basically mean campaigns with outstanding bills wouldn’t get a permit for another event until they paid their debts. The Clinton campaign owes more than $12,000 from a 2016 visit to Eau Claire and another $12,000 to Green Bay. The Trump campaign owes $47,000 to Eau Claire and $94,000 to Green Bay.





Political activist pleads guilty to receiving nuclear material

A Wisconsin political activist has changed his plea to guilty to a federal charge of receiving nuclear material.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Ryan will be sentenced next month. Ryan’s trial date was just 10 days away when he entered the guilty plea in Madison federal court Friday. He was taken into custody last October after picking up a package he thought he’d bought on the dark web. The seller was actually an undercover FBI agent.





State health department reports first child flu death

Wisconsin health officials are reporting the first child flu death of the season.

The Department of Health Services say the child was under age 10 and lived in southeast Wisconsin. It isn't yet known if the child who died had been vaccinated for influenza. A total of 622 people in the state have been hospitalized with flu-related complications since late September. DHS says it is not too late to get vaccinated because the flu season hasn't reached its peak.





Evers puts lawmakers on notice — he wants bipartisan bills passed

Wisconsin’s governor says he expects lawmakers to pass several important bills this legislative session.

Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to both Republicans and Democrats Thursday asking them to quickly get to work on measures which have bipartisan support. One important piece of legislation would cap the price of insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply. Two more would deal with the processing and storage of sexual assault kits. At one time the state had a backlog of thousands of those evidence kits.





UW-La Crosse student’s vandalism trial set for May

The 19-year-old college student charged with vandalizing the La Crosse YMCA is scheduled to go to trial May 12.

Peyton Nett made an appearance in La Crosse County Court Thursday. Nett turned himself in when police released surveillance video showing a person pulling desks apart, tossing computers around and doing other damage. He says he doesn’t remember much after drinking in several bars one October night. Nett is charged with burglary of a building and felony criminal damage to property.



