Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly are going to try to override a governor’s veto – a political process which hasn’t been pulled off in this state in 35 years.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill making it easier to become a nursing aide. The legislation would have reduced the required training from 120 hours to 75 – the same as the federal minimum. Evers said he objects to reducing the training for people who care for the state’s most vulnerable citizens.





Judge finds Elections Commission in contempt, orders voting purge again

Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy has found the Wisconsin Elections Commission and three of its members in contempt for failing to remove more than 200,000 names from the state’s voter rolls.

Democratic commission members Ann Jacobs, Julie Glancey and Mark Thomsen were ordered to pay 250 dollars for every day they fail to comply. The commission will meet again Tuesday to decide what to do about the order imposed in December. President Trump won Wisconsin’s electoral votes by less than 23,000 in 2016. In many cases, the affected voters failed to update their address after a move.





Ombudsman will oversee National Guard’s handling of sex assault complaints

A newly appointed ombudsman will oversee the way the Wisconsin National Guard handles sexual assault complaints.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Lieutenant Colonel Brian Bischoff to the new position last week. Bischoff has 17 years of experience as an Army lawyer. He will look into sexual harassment and assault complaints – and the way the Guard handles them. A former commander of the Wisconsin National Guard was forced out by the governor after suggestions he covered up similar complaints.





Johnson doesn’t want president’s powers limited

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he won’t support a proposal to limit President Trump’s war powers.

The Wisconsin Republican appeared on the program “UpFront” over the weekend. He said he doesn’t want to hamstring the president by supporting the resolution introduced in the House of Representatives. Johnson says he wants a provision added which would give the president the power to act if it is clear that Iran is about to get a nuclear missile.





Driver who taunts deputy doesn’t get far

A man who taunted a Shawano County sheriff's deputy didn’t get far before his vehicle got stuck on a logging road early Monday morning.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released. He was pulled over after going through a four-way stop without stopping. When the deputy ordered him out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test, the driver said, “See ya,” and took off. He is being charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, failure to stop at a stop sign, and felony fleeing.





Air National Guard conducting flight exercises over Wis. skies

The Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting training flights this week.

The 115th Fighter Wing out of Madison will conduct evening training flights so it may get noisy over Northeast Wisconsin with F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing. The training flights begin today and will end around 9 p.m. each night.



