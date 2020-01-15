The goal of the training was to provide a tool set on how to be more welcoming of anyone who doesn’t fit society’s norms.

“Because we are humans. Because we are just the way we are. We can make anybody different of ‘other’,” Krug said. “I could bring in a dozen 40-year-old blond-haired dudes with the last name of Anderson, line them up behind me and we could make each one of them different or other.”

According to Krug, humans have good empathic hearts and want to do the right thing, but most of the time don’t know what the right thing is or are afraid to take risks involving interaction with people who are different.

The cornerstones of Gray Area Thinking are meant to help allay those fears by being aware of human vulnerability, which can be as simple as stopping for another human being. The second part is softening or lessening another’s vulnerability through ensuring their dignity as a human, and finally acting with compassion and kindness.

People first need to learn to let go of something Krug calls “GIP” or group identifying people, something that provides security and identity, but also inhibits group members from interacting with humans who constitute “other.”

“We as humans need to have groups that we identify with,” she said. “It’s important for us because groups give us a sense of identity, protection and being. However, when you're part of a group, guess what, there’s always someone who’s not part of the group.”

To begin to help pull back the effects of GIP on the audience, Krug had them all participate in something called the identity game. Audience members played by standing underneath a sign that correlated most to what the prompt was about.

The prompts ranged from what identity audience members parents stressed to them growing up to the identity they struggle with most day to day.

At the end of the game, Krug asked audience members what identity they wanted to be known for and almost all of them gathered underneath the compassion sign.

“I’m guessing about 97 percent of the room is under compassion,” Krug said. “… Here’s my closing thought on this module 2 and that is this, if what is important to you for an identity is about compassion in one form or another, I’m just here to tell you Hastings and Minnesotans and Americans, there’s no problem you can’t solve or divide that we cannot cross if compassion is core to us.”

Afterwards she showed a video of Darnell Barton who saved a woman from jumping off a bridge onto a busy highway, which she said was a prime example of platinum-level gray area thinking. She challenged the audience to live every day with bronze-level gray area thinking involving paying attention and risk-taking.