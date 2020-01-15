COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The public got its first look at the HERO (health and emergency response occupations) Center at its Jan. 14 grand opening.

The $21 million, 47,000-square-foot complex will be jointly owned and operated by Cottage Grove and Woodbury. It will serve as a professional development and training facility for police, fire and EMS.

"Had I trained at a facility like this as a young officer, I would have been a better officer," Cottage Grove Public Safety Director Pete Koerner told a standing room only crowd. "We're kind of the envy of the metro area."

He thanked Cottage Grove Police Department Capt. Greg Rinzel and Woodbury Police Department Cmdr. Kris Mienert.

"They were the driving forces that put this together," Koerner said.

The facility includes a firearms training computer simulator, where police officers can practice their de-escalation skills with hostage takers, fugitives and unruly drunk drivers. The cyber perp's responses can be set for "immediate compliance," "aggressive," or "attack." The system features 700 scenarios, including traffic stops and school shootings,

Woodbury Police Officer Adam Sack demonstrated a scenario in which he negotiated with a distraught man who was waving a knife. There were two outcomes: a peaceful resolution and another where he was forced to use his taser on his two dimensional antagonist.

"The stress feels pretty real,." Sack said.

"This facility is what brought me back to Minnesota," HERO Center manager Dan Anselment said. "Having this in this region is so instrumental in the success of our first responder training."

A former Burnsville police officer, Anselment also served as a Rice County deputy coroner. He also worked as a medicolegal death investigator for the Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. Before taking the job at the HERO Center, he worked in Knoxville, Tenn., as a training consultant at the University of Tennessee Law Enforcement Innovation Center and National Forensic Academy.

In addition to three classrooms, a lobby and locker room, the HERO Center includes:

Two indoor firearms ranges, including a 50-yard facility with 12 firing lanes and drive-in vehicle bays. At twice the length of most ranges, it can accommodate a police SUV.

A training yard for staging SWAT team deployments, response-to-resistance scenarios, fire pump and ladder drills, vehicle extrications and high-risk entries. The space includes mock structures that can be filled with smoke for firefighter search and rescue exercises.

A 6-foot aluminum safety fence around the perimeter

Outdoor canine training area with dog wash station

A helipad that could allow area hospitals to stage mass casualty drills

Work on the HERO Center began in 2011, when Cottage Grove and Woodbury agreed on the need for a centralized location that would eliminate the time and expense of renting outside facilities. That included booking target practice at the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office gun range or at private gun clubs.

The 12-lane firing range will be opened to the public sometime in the spring. Firearms safety and self-defense classes also might be offered.