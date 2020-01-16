A new Marquette Law School poll shows 61 percent of registered voters in Wisconsin believe the United States will not likely go to war with Iran.

In the wake of a drone attack that killed an Iranian general, 44 percent approve of President Trump's handling of foreign policy while 53 percent disapprove. The survey finds Joe Biden would beat President Trump 49-47 percent in a general election matchup, and Bernie Sanders would edge the president by one point. Respondents said Trump would defeat Elizabeth Warren 48-45 percent and Pete Buttigieg by a 46-44 margin.





Republican veto override attempt falls short

A Republican-led effort to override a veto by Gov. Tony Evers fell short Wednesday when Democrats who had voted for the proposal reversed their stance.

They voted against the override of legislation which would have made it easier to become a nurse’s aide. Supporters of the measure argued lowering state standards for training hours needed from 120-75 would address a shortage. Evers and his fellow Democrats said the training was needed to maintain proper care for vulnerable Wisconsin citizens.





State election officials work to reassure voters elections are safe

The Wisconsin Elections Committee is hiring an advertising firm to launch a campaign that would reassure voters that state elections are secure.

The commission approved a $260,000 deal Tuesday. It will include online content, videos, news releases and graphics. The project will be funded from interest earned on a $7 million federal grant received two years ago. The approval was given after commission members found that 70 percent of people polled were worried about one or more perceived threats to election security in Wisconsin.





Wis. rated top place to retire

No need to move to Florida or northwestern Arkansas – the 2020 survey of the best places to retire ranks Wisconsin No. 8.

The reasons the Badger State rates so high are affordability, health expenses and the quality of life. You can move to Florida if you wish. The Sunshine State is ranked No. 1.





Former UW-Oshkosh officials must pay $75K in fines, restitution

Under the terms of a plea agreement, two former officials at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will pay more than $75,000 in fines and restitution.

Richard Wells and Thomas Sonnleitner pleaded guilty to one of the five felony charges of misconduct in office they had faced. The two had been accused of funneling millions of dollars in university money into real estate projects through the UW-Oshkosh Foundation. The foundation filed Chapter 11 in June 2016 and the state started investigating its transactions two months later.





Wis. home to a lot of bad drivers; Minnesota best, study finds

Only four states have more drunk driver arrests than Wisconsin.

That is why the Badger State is ranked 22nd in the nation for bad driving. Researchers for CarInsuranceComparison.com compiled data on fatality rates, careless driving cases, arrests for drunk driving and speeding citations to come up with their ratings. Wisconsin is apparently surrounded by good drivers. The best drivers in the United States are in Minnesota and Iowa was second. Dead last were the drivers in New Mexico.





Republicans introduce package of bills making it tougher on criminals

Republican lawmakers have introduced a package of bills that would make it tougher on criminals.

People found guilty of violent crimes couldn’t be discharged early from probation. The new laws would also make violent criminals ineligible for early release and impose a mandatory 180-day jail term for shoplifting. Underage offenders could wind up in a youth prison if they commit any act which would be a felony if committed by an adult.





Milwaukee gets taste of what DNC will be like

It was a good test for Milwaukee.

The combination of a rally for President Donald Trump and an NBA game involving the high-flying Milwaukee Bucks gave Wisconsin’s biggest city a taste of what it might be like when the Democratic National Convention comes to town in July.

More than 30,000 people attended the two events. The convention next summer is expected to bring 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee. Police acknowledge Tuesday was a busy night, but people in the crowds behaved and there was only one arrest.







