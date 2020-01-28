COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Another new housing development is a step closer to breaking ground in Cottage Grove.

It includes attached tri-plex and four-plex townhomes whose unique design will be a first for Minnesota, according to the developer. They’ll range in size from 1,700 to 2,200 square feet and start at $345,000.

At its Jan. 15 meeting, Cottage Grove City Council approved a preliminary plat for Woodward Ponds, a residential subdivision to be built on about 29 acres north of Military Road and west of Keats Avenue, near Cedarhurst Mansion. It will consist of 164 attached homes.

READ MORE: Woodbury to add 255 market-rate apartments

The request was submitted by developer Donnay Homes of Maple Grove. Their plan was subjected to a public comment period and to a review by the Cottage Grove Planning Commission.

Council also passed an amendment to rezone the land from agricultural preservation to medium density residential with a planned unit development. The proposed builder is M/I Homes.

Woodward Ponds also includes more housing, with row townhomes starting at $280,000.

One of the city’s goals is to create more diverse housing stock, Mayor Myron Bailey said.

“I think your development proposal, with all these different options in there, is almost precisely what we’re looking for,” he said.

The four- to five-year buildout could begin with grading work in May. Heavy construction equipment would enter the site via Ravine Parkway. A closed stretch of Military Road may also be used, which will eventually be replaced with a trail.

Woodward Ponds will be connected to the adjacent Eastridge Woods development by extending Joliet Avenue, which currently runs from 70th Street to a dead end “stub” at the north end. At 36-feet wide, it was designed as a “neighborhood collector.” Other roads are 28-feet wide.

Jocelyn Avenue will also be extended from a cul-de-sac to connect with Woodward Ponds.

“Both of those streets were stubbed with the intent that they would be extended at such time development continued,” senior planner Emily Schmitz told council.

But some Eastridge Woods residents aren’t happy to see a through street running through the middle of their neighborhood. At the Dec. 16 Planning Commission meeting, Doug Ferlaak said that their homeowners association has already struggled to slow down traffic in the neighborhood.

“Just Joliet is 100 kids between the age of 2 and 10,” he said. “They run across the street. We’ve had three really close calls ... somebody’s going to get hit. The issue of safety is the most important reason to oppose this. We’re worried about the future and what this brings.”

Ferlaak said they’re in favor of growth in Cottage Grove. But he urged the commission to reconsider transforming Joliet to a through street, because too many motorists would use it as a short cut north to Woodbury.

Council’s actions on Woodward Ponds conform to the guidelines for medium-density land use and zoning that are set forth in the city’s 2030 and 2040 Comprehensive Plan.