A charge of first-degree intentional homicide has been filed against a 51-year-old rural Colfax man in his father’s death.

Gary Styer was in a Dunn County courtroom Friday for a bond hearing. Dunn County deputies found the body of 71-year-old Edward J. Styer last Wednesday and he had been beaten with a blunt object. Investigators say Gary Styer drove to Eau Claire and told a friend what he had done. He’s being held on a $250,000 cash bond.





Legislature OKs college class flexibility for Wis. guardsmen

Gov. Tony Evers will decide if Wisconsin National Guard troops will have as many protections in the classroom as they do on the job.

The Assembly approved a plan Wednesday to allow all deployed guardsmen to drop college or graduate school classes free of charge. Right now, that flexibility is available to troops deployed for longer periods of time. Wednesday’s passage of the change was unanimous and the bill is headed to the governor’s office for his signature.





Evers wants state lawmakers to package bills to curtail youth vaping

Gov. Tony Evers wants lawmakers to pass a pair of bills which would curtail youth vaping.

The governor’s office says the products offer serious health risks to users by injuring parts of the brain which control attention and learning. Evers wants legislation to ban vaping and vapor products on all K-12 campuses and expand the definition of a public health emergency. A second measure would pay for a public health campaign about the topic.





U.S. Rep. Sensenbrenner: Senate won’t remove Trump from office

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner says two-thirds of U.S. Senate members won’t vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The Wisconsin Republican says a lot of time and money has been wasted. During a visit to the district Sunday afternoon, the veteran congressman said impeachment shouldn’t be used just because people don’t like the results of the 2016 election. The impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Sensenbrenner is the former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.





Snowmobile operator dies in Sunday crash

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident last weekend involving a person riding a snowmobile.

Deputies were called to a location on Trail 17 just outside Hurley at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken on a rescue sled to an ambulance, then on to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital. Authorities haven’t released the name of the 47-year-old woman who was killed. The accident is still under investigation.



