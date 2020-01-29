HASTINGS, Minn. — If Lindsay Anderson had to pick something she's passionate about, it would be waste reduction, recycling and organics management. That's what led her to becoming part of the Minnesota Greencorps program — a branch of Americorps.

"With my Greencorps position it's a year-long service project, and I'm primarily focusing on waste reduction and recycling education to (Hastings) residents," Anderson said. "So, I was brainstorming on how would be the best way to do that, and I know that there's a lot of people who really want to be more sustainable and try to change little pieces of their life to help fight climate change, or make the world a better place for their children and grandchildren."

Anderson came to Hastings as part of an 11-month service project after Recreation Programming Specialist Paige Marschall applied for the city to become a host site.

Starting in February, Anderson will be conducting a series of workshops on waste reduction, with the first topic on impactful clothing. The workshops will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 6 at Pleasant Hill Library.

"The first one is all about the textile industry and what kind of environmental impact that has," she said. "Really, my main messaging I want to get through in that workshop is to reuse and reduce your buying. If we keep perpetuating buying new clothing all the time, we're just going to feed into all the environmental harm the industry does."

Workshops will also be held in March, April, May, June and July, with each focusing on the message of waste reduction and easy things residents can do to be more sustainable. The workshop on March 5 and 7 will be about meal prepping.

"I feel like that's a really trendy thing that a lot of people are interested in as they're trying to eat healthier or by cutting out time in their schedules to make meals," Anderson said. "At the same time that goes hand-in-hand with reducing food waste."

View the full workshop schedule here.

Besides her upcoming waste reduction workshops, she's also had a few successes with her work.

"I helped Paige organize our pumpkin toss, which helps us hit a mark that the county puts forward for waste abatement," Anderson said. "We have to have an organics collection event, so we did a pumpkin toss this year after Halloween. We diverted 1,460 pounds of organic waste there. Tennis picked it up, and we composted it at a local farm."

She's also looking forward for the upcoming Rivertown Days where she wants to work on recycling efforts during the festivities.

"That's one of my big projects this year. We have really bad recycling rates for that event, and I'm hoping to greatly improve them," Anderson said.