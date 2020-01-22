HASTINGS, Minn. — After delays halted his goal of opening his own veteran’s community center, Dean Markuson finally opened Foss and Swanson Veterans Gathering Space in the old Wasau Homes building. He celebrated by hosting an open house last week.

Originally, he planned on opening the community center in the old Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home, but the Hastings Planning Commission opposed issuing a business permit after residents raised concerns during a meeting in September 2019. During the meeting, 11 residents spoke against the proposed community center because they felt the location was not a good fit.

But now that Foss and Swanson Veterans Gathering Space is open, Markuson looks to the future in helping Hastings' veterans and partnering with other veteran service organizations.

"What's my use? I'm a historical society," he said. "I'm a community center. I'm the place where people can come here and talk. My mission is to help people. They can come to me and say, 'Dean, I need help,' and I will tell them where to go."

When first entering Foss and Swanson, a person is greeted by military memorabilia ranging from various artworks to old uniforms. On one of the back walls hangs a few handmade quilts made by Quilts for Warriors, one of which is about 100 years old.

One unique thing about Quilts for Warriors is they’re not for sale to the general public — you have to be a veteran to receive one. Each quilt is symbolic and expresses the makers gratitude for veteran’s services and sacrifices to the United States.

In the back room are more tables and chairs for guests who come and go, along with other pieces of art and items Markuson has collected over the years. While the basement still needs refining, he hopes to also utilize that space in the future too.

While Markuson is there to help people coming through his doors, he stressed that they ultimately need to take the responsibility to make the changes in their lives.

“An example, yesterday a veteran needed a car. It was done. He has a new car today,” he said.

He also told of his concerns with people in Hastings who are homeless and his plans of helping them out whenever possible. The building won’t be used for taking them in for extended periods of time, but the resources he gives will be provided to them as well as veterans.

“They are responsible for themselves, and they respect other people,” Markuson said. “They’re not the bottom of the ladder. They respect everybody.”

Another goal for Markuson is to host fundraising events in order to better address veterans' needs in the community.

“Basically, so when a person calls me, we can respond immediately,” he said. “And not go out to the community and say, ‘We need it.’”

To learn more about Foss and Swanson Veterans Gathering Space, stop by the office at 507 Vermillion St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If you are a veteran in Hastings in need of services, visit Dakota County Veterans Services, 1 Mendota Road West, Suite 420, West St. Paul, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit dakotacounty.us.