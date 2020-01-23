Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says while the governor talks about bipartisanship, the Legislature actually delivers on it.

Gov. Tony Evers made his second State of the State speech Wednesday at the Capitol. The Democratic state leader says he will call a special session to revitalize the agricultural economy. Evers wants lawmakers to take up a package of bills on dairies and farms, but Republicans say they haven’t seen the details yet. They were less supportive of Evers’ plans to sign an executive order creating a nonpartisan, citizen-filled redistricting commission. Vos questions whether that would be constitutional.

Vos points out that 95 percent of the votes conducted last year got bipartisan support. He says his Republican Party will continue to block Evers’ “liberal agenda” and make sure Wisconsin moves forward without expanding welfare, overspending or over-taxing its citizens. Republicans say they need to know what’s in the package of bills supporting agriculture the governor wants them to pass during a special session.





Proposal would require Holocaust education for all middle, high school students

The author of The Holocaust Education Act is looking for co-sponsors at the Wisconsin Legislature.

That new bill would require all middle and high schools in the state to teach students about the Holocaust. Milwaukee’s Holocaust Education Resource Center is the measure’s biggest supporter. An audit report from the Jewish Community Relations Council finds anti-Semitic incidents increased by 143 percent between 2016 and last year. A study published in the Washington Post revealed one in five millennials don’t know what the Holocaust was. A dozen states already have similar laws in place.





Poli-sci IRL: UW-Milwaukee class to coincide with Dem convention

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is offering a special, political science court this summer on presidential nominations.

It will be held at the same time tens of thousands of Democrats are in the city for the party’s presidential nominating convention. Political Science Department chair Sarah Benesh says the university is hopeful it can get some of the students inside the security zone – or at least to speak with delegates and other groups when they are meeting outside the Fiserv Forum.





Bill would spend $2M on campaign to stop tobacco, e-cig use

A bill introduced in the Wisconsin Assembly would spend two million dollars on a campaign to prevent youth vaping in the state.

The money would pay for educational messages about the dangers of vaping and would provide resources for regional groups working to keep the products away from young people. Democratic state Rep. Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh introduced the legislation this week. Hintz calls youth vaping “a public health crisis” threatening Wisconsin children.





Former national security adviser Bolton to speak in Wis. in April

Former national security adviser John Bolton is scheduled to speak at an event in Wisconsin April 6.

Bolton will appear in Wausau at the UW Center for Civic Engagement as a guest at the WIPPS Public Issues Series. Bolton was President Trump’s third national security adviser and he is known for advocating military action overseas. He stepped down last September.





Pence to visit Madison next week

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Madison next week. A news release from the White House indicates Pence will attend the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase Friday, January 28th. He was just in Wisconsin last week to attend a rally for President Donald Trump in Milwaukee. Pence also made several stops in the Badger State last year – the most recent one a visit to Marinette in November.



