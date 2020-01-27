A number of Wisconsin residents are getting unsolicited voter registration forms in the mail with outdated or incorrect information.

In the wake of a lawsuit looking to purge the state's voting rolls, a group has been sending some incorrect voter registration papers to Wisconsin residents. The mailers come from something called the Voter Participation Center. State election officials say the best source for any voting related information is myvote.wi.gov.





Trempealeau County investigators say missing baby found safe

A missing baby was found safe in Trempealeau County late Friday. Sheriff's investigators say 18-month old Sawyer Jacobs was reported missing Thursday morning.

A post on the Sheriff's office Facebook page says Sawyer was located and is safe. The post thanks all who helped find Sawyer.





Madison-based insurance firm raises minimum wage to $20 per hour

American Family Insurance is giving nearly 1,700 of its employees a pay hike.

Employees will receive a minimum hourly rate of $20 retroactive to Jan. 1. The Madison-based insurer says the raise is aimed at attracting and retaining talent and creating a positive impact on employees and their communities. The increase applies to all companies within the American Family Insurance group across the country. No word on the previous minimum wage.





State’s unemployment rate up slightly

The new figures out Friday show that Wisconsin's unemployment rate has ticked up one-tenth of a percent in December.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the unemployment rate, now at 3.4%, has grown steadily since last June when it was at its lowest at 2.9%. Wisconsin added 9,000 more private sector jobs, meaning more people are reentering the workforce.





Protesters gather in Madison to demand end to Iran sanctions

A group of protesters in Madison demanded an end to economic sanctions of Iran.

Activists from several organizations including the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside the state capitol to protest what they call the U.S. economic warfare against Iran. WMSN says it is the second such rally to be held in Madison this month in support of ending all manner of conflict with Iran.





Senate passes dyslexia bill

Wisconsin students who struggle with dyslexia could be getting some help soon.

The state senate this week passed it's first-ever bill directed at addressing the condition. If the governor gives his approval, the bill will create a guidebook to help educators and families identify and deal with dyslexia.



