John Bolton says Johnson was at a May 23 meeting where Bolton claims the president railed about Ukraine trying to destroy him. Johnson's office has referred reporters back to an October statement where the Wisconsin Republican said he didn't recall any meeting where there was talk of a quid pro quo.





Evers signs executive order creating commission to draw legislative maps

Gov. Tony Evers says he hopes the maps drawn up by a nonpartisan commission will push state lawmakers to be more open next year when they do the same work.

Evers signed an executive order creating the commission Tuesday. Lawmakers won’t have to vote on the maps produced by the commission based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 population results. Evers says Wisconsin residents will be able to look at the commission’s maps, then compare them to those drawn up by the Legislature. He says that will let people decide whether “there’s something wrong with this picture.”





Assembly speaker: Needs of Wis. farmers shouldn’t be politicized

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is frustrated with how the governor has tried to spin the issue of help for farmers for political gain.

Vos says there’s no need to pick a fight over such an important topic. He says Republicans and Democrats should be able to agree quickly on a package to help Wisconsin farmers. The Assembly is in session Tuesday to work on a couple of bills from Gov. Tony Evers' office.





Efforts to revive bald eagle population in Wis. wildly successful

A map from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows how completely the bald eagle population has bounced back since the 1970s.

Bald eagle nests number more than 1,500 in the Badger State. Forty-five years ago there were just a few dozen bald eagle nests in Wisconsin. The Dane County Humane Society gives credit for the revival to the ban on DDT, added protections from state and federal endangered species laws, and public support of nest monitoring and protection efforts. Other conservation groups also credit passage of the federal Clean Water Act.





Pence in Wis.: New program will provide $5B+ to U.S. school choice programs

Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration is working on a new education program which will provide more than $5 billion in funding to school choice programs.

Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were at the state Capitol in Madison Tuesday speaking at an event. He gave former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson credit for making history when he created the first school choice program in the country. Pence told the crowd of mostly school choice students that he was “for school choice before it was cool.”



