ELLSWORTH -- Over a month ago the village sent out 154 surveys to random Ellsworth residents as a first step toward gaining federal funding for a variety of community projects.

On Wednesday, the Ellsworth Community Development Authority met to discuss progress updates to the surveying project.

Joe Folsom, Pierce County Economic Development Corporation executive director announced the village has received 51 survey responses for the community projects grant. The goal is to get at least 97 responses.

Folsom said that a follow-up survey was sent to those who did not respond on Jan. 3. Ellsworth E3 Community Development Corporation and Ellsworth High School’s community service students have been involved in the follow-ups, including a door-to-door effort encouraging people to fill out their surveys.

“The closer we get to 100% surveyed, the better we’ll be,” Folsom said.

Members of the CDA blamed the recent weather, timing and the proximity to the holiday season for the slow response rate.

Income information collected from the survey will identify if the village is eligible for federal grant monies. The PCEDC is taking the lead on the surveying project and will keep survey information confidential.