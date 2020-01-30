Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is seeking another three-month delay in a work requirement for Wisconsin adults without children who are on Medicaid.

The rule was passed while Scott Walker was governor and was supposed to start Nov. 1. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee agreed to delay it until Jan. 30. Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm has reportedly asked an extension to late April. Otherwise, the changes are set to go into effect Saturday.





State health department testing for coronavirus

So far, just one test for coronavirus in Wisconsin has come back and it was negative.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says seven people in the state have been tested for the virus, and they're still waiting for results from the six others. There is no information about who they are or where they live. State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said while all information we have so far shows there is low risk to the general public, we take new infectious diseases seriously and are taking precautions.





Falling enrollment has UW-Whitewater considering layoffs

A steep enrollment decline has the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scrambling to find $12 million in savings over the next two years.

Just-arriving Chancellor Dwight Watson has written a campus-wide letter saying layoffs are possible. Last fall’s enrollment was almost 500 students fewer than the year before – and that continues a trend of declining enrollment which is off by more than 1,000 students over the last four years. Watson says the falling enrollment is costing UW-Whitewater $11 million in revenue in this budget. He says he’s open to collaborating with the faculty to find savings and lessen the need for layoffs.





Latest governor’s task force: student debt

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers created another task force by signing an executive order Wednesday morning.

This one will focus its efforts on student debt. State Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld will be the task force chairman. Members will study the causes of student debt and will be expected to produce a list of recommendations on how to deal with the growing problem. The governor and the president of the University of Wisconsin System will also be on the panel.





Green Bay woman calls from Dominican Republic saying she was being held captive

The call came in on Brown County’s non-emergency line Sunday – a woman telling communications supervisor Tracy Ertl she was being held captive in the Dominican Republic.

The victim said she had met a man online and traveled there to meet him in October. She finally managed to get free enough to call from a store last weekend. Ertl stayed on the phone with her for more than three hours while the U.S. embassy was contacted and got the victim to safety.