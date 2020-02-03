Republican Robin Vos made the comments during a broadcast of “UpFront,” the interview program on WISN Television Sunday. He was responding to a question about the “People’s Maps Commission,” a task force created by Gov. Tony Evers. Wisconsin redistricting has wound up in court several times. Vos says the Republican map is usually chosen because his party does a better job on the task. He also says the GOP will support some of the governor’s proposals to help financially challenged Wisconsin dairy farmers.





No new trial for Dunn County convicted killer

The court has agreed with state prosecutors who say a man being disappointed with his sentence isn’t enough to earn him a new trial.

Serghei Kundilovski was in court last week claiming he didn’t understand the consequences of pleading guilty. Kundilovski was sentenced to 75 years in prison. He says he understood a guilty plea would result in a three-to-seven-year sentence. He’s fluent in Russian, but only speaks broken English. However, he had told the judge at his November 2017 sentencing that he “understood everything.”





Republican party opens office in downtown Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans will try to convert some voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee before the November election.

The party is opening its first-ever campaign office in the city’s downtown area this week. Wisconsin is seen nationally as a battleground state, making every vote precious. The Republican Party is saying its new location will be the base for its minority outreach coordinator and will serve as a hub for campaign efforts. Democrats are involved in coordinated efforts in the state’s largest city at the same time.





Wisconsin’s senators split votes on calling witnesses in impeachment trial

Wisconsin's senators voted along party lines on allowing witnesses to testify in President Trump's impeachment trial.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson sided with majority Republicans against hearing from former National Security Adviser John Bolton and other witnesses. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said, " I voted for testimony from relevant witnesses with direct evidence about President Trump’s conduct." Johnson said, "caving to their demands would have set a dangerous precedent and dramatically altered the constitutional order, thereby weaponizing impeachment and encouraging more of them." Baldwin argues the American people want the truth and said "Senate Republicans voted to keep it a secret." A final vote on whether to remove President Trump from office is set for Wednesday.





Congressman Gallagher calls for targeted travel ban on China

Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher is calling for a “targeted travel ban” on China.

The Green Bay Republican on Twitter called the coronavirus outbreak “the Chinese Communist Party’s Chernobyl.” He accuses China of not being “fully transparent” about the origins or scale of the outbreak which has killed at least 171 people in China and infected more than eight thousand. The U.S. State Department has elevated its China travel advisory to “do not travel” advising Americans now in the country to consider leaving .



