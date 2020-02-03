WINONA — A lockdown of the Minnesota State College Southeast Winona campus was issued on Monday afternoon due to a credible threat against members of the campus community, a news release said.

The Winona Police Department was called to campus to investigate. After a little more than an hour, an all-clear was issued. No injuries were reported.

The Winona campus will be closed for the remainder of the day and classes after 3:00 p.m. are cancelled for both the Red Wing and Winona campuses.

“The safety and security of our college community is our most important priority. If you ever become concerned about a threat to the college, call 911,” said Interim President Larry Lundblad.

Both the Winona and Red Wing campuses will be open on Tuesday and classes will resume as scheduled.