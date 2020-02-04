The business committee of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is expected to vote Thursday on tuition increases for nonresident and graduate students.

The rates would go up by 1.5% to 25% at the six campuses in Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point and Whitewater this fall. Resident undergraduate tuition has been frozen for students in the system for seven years. The restrictions don’t apply to out-of-state and grad students. If approved, the full Board of Regents would get the proposal Friday.





Neillsville police detain 75 underage drinking suspects at house party

Neillsville police say things got busy after they spotted some suspicious activity in the parking lot of a closed business early Sunday morning.

Officers encountered a nearby house party at a home shortly after midnight. They say they detained 75 people and handed out 49 citations for underage consumption. The detentions were conducted after officers obtained a search warrant so they could enter the home.





Cyber-security team from UW-Stout wins competition, heads for regionals

A team from the University of Wisconsin-Stout has won a cyber-security challenge in Madison and will head to the Midwest Regional competition next month.

The Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition was held at Madison College’s Truax campus last weekend. Eight-member teams were required to defend against mock network attacks staged by cybersecurity professionals. The UW-Stout team finished first and advanced.





State health department has tested 9 for coronavirus

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports it has tested nine people in the state for the coronavirus so far.

Doctors say they have cleared two of the nine. State statute prohibits those public health officials from identifying the people who have been tested or saying where they live. The DHS says no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wisconsin yet.





Petco Foundation donates $250K to UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine

The story seen by millions in one Super Bowl 54 ad is having an impact.

The Petco Foundation is donating $250,000 to the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. Technically, the donation was announced last Friday. It comes after the story of Scout, a seven-year-old golden retriever, went viral. Scout had a rare and aggressive form of cancer, but, after treatment at the university, Scout is now nearly cancer-free. His story was contained in a 30-second ad that aired during the Super Bowl.











