If restaurant customers want a plastic straw in Madison, they are going to have to make a request.

The City Council has approved a plan to stop waiters and waitresses from just automatically handing out plastic straws. Supporters of the idea say this will cut down on plastic waste. The ban is in effect for all restaurants, coffee shops, bars, cafes, sandwich stands, food trucks and cafeterias in Madison. The plan was approved at a meeting Tuesday night.





New law imposes restrictions on firefighting foam

A new law signed into effect by the governor would put new restrictions on the use of fire-fighting foam which contains PFAS chemicals.

Firefighters will have to use other substances for training and will only be able to use the dangerous chemicals in specific situations. Wisconsin lawmakers approved the legislation last month. Gov. Tony Evers signed it Wednesday.





Wis. teacher charged with using hidden cameras to record students

A Wisconsin teacher is facing felony charges in Minnesota for using hidden cameras to record students in a hotel room.

Thirty-seven-year-old David Krutchen is charged with three counts of interfering with privacy against a minor. Students from Madison East High School found hidden cameras in air fresheners and smoke detectors at the Hyatt in downtown Minneapolis on a field trip in December. Prosecutors say Krutchen planted them in the girls' room and later admitted to purchasing concealed cameras online. He's jailed in Madison on federal charges for attempting to produce child pornography.





State health officials confirm first coronavirus case in Wis.

State health officials and the C-D-C are confirming the first case of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The patient was treated at UW Hospital and was exposed to known cases while in Beijing, China. State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said,"the risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low. We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments." The patient is now isolated and doing well at home. Their name and hometown were not released.





Child porn charges tacked onto legal problems for inmate

Already behind bars, a Jackson County man is watching his legal problems multiply.

Nicholas Gharrity-Johnson is charged with child porn in Rusk County. Investigators say he admitted using peer-to-peer file-sharing to download child porn onto multiple devices. Gharrity-Johnson now faces 10 counts of repeat possession of child pornography.







