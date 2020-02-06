The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook account earlier this afternoon about needing assistance in finding a missing Cannon Falls man.

Richard Sanders, 37, was last seen wearing a camouflage coat, jeans and green shoes.

Sanders was last seen on Feb. 2 walking away from his Cannon Falls residence. Authorities say was possibly seen walking West on Highway 19 near 40th Ave. Way.

If you have any information regarding Sanders' location, please contact the sheriff's office at 651-385-3155.