HASTINGS, Minn. — Following an extensive hiring process that started towards the end of 2019, the Public Safety Committee of the Hastings City Council has recommended Brian Carlson as the city's next fire chief.

Carlson currently serves as assistant fire chief for the city of Burnsville and brings a significant amount of experience to the job, according to a press release.

The item will be on the March 2 agenda for City Council, and if approved, Carlson is expected to start the job in March.