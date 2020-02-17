Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly want to use a projected revenue increase for a $250 million personal income tax cut.

Rep. Joan Balweg said, "this is going to put money in the pockets of our low- and middle-income tax filers." She says the average income filer would see an additional $105 in tax reduction next year and a total of $300 over this biennium. The proposal includes a nearly $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by manufacturers, and another $100 million toward paying down state debt. Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $250 million plan that would restore the state's previous "two-thirds" commitment funding formula for public schools and provide $130 million in property tax cuts.





Rural Wis. residents giving libraries a workout

Wisconsin Policy Forum reports people living in the state’s rural areas are visiting their libraries more than normal.

A report just released shows rural library visits jumped by 40 % between 2008 and 2018. They could be visiting to go online. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports 28 percent of the state’s rural population doesn’t have access to the internet.





Winter weather advisory for western Wis. calls for snow, ice

Eau Claire will spend most of the day under a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service is leaving the advisory in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say Eau Claire will see about three inches of snow and could see a glaze of ice. The worry is that the ice will make roads slick, particularly for the drive home.





State of the Tribes to be announced Monday

Wisconsin's 11 Indian tribes will update lawmakers on their needs Monday.

The annual State of the Tribes will be held at 1 p.m. at the Capitol in Madison. Ned Daniels, Jr., who is the Chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi Community will deliver the speech. Tribal leaders in Wisconsin have been speaking to lawmakers and leaders at the Capitol since 2005.





Once-malnourished dog on the mend

Reine the dog is doing much better.

Managers at the Chippewa Humane Association says the once-malnourished dog is 30 pounds heavier and almost ready to find a forever home. Animal rescuers found the dog last month. She'll head to a foster family here in a few weeks.





Wis. airport first to add coat check

Those flying out of Wisconsin in the winter can now escape to sunshine without their heavy coat. The Milwaukee Mitchell Airport claims it’s the first in the nation to add a coat check. It debuted just in time for the busy spring break travel season. Officials say it beats cramming a coat in a carry-on and lugging it on the plane. The cost is $2 a day.





Baldwin opposes diverting defense funding for Trump’s border wall

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin opposes a White House plan to divert $3.8 billion in defense funding for President Trump's border wall.

The Wisconsin Democrat says the move takes $101 million that was appropriated by Congress for Oshkosh Defense to build heavy-wheel defense vehicles for the U.S. Army. Baldwin says $650 million for a new Navy ship was also diverted and Fairbanks Morse in Beloit was going to provide its engines. Baldwin and Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee sent a complaint letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.