Tiffany defeated Army veteran and Ron Johnson aide Jason Church with 57 percent of the vote. Wausau School Board president and Ho-Chunk Supreme Court Justice Tricia Zunker topped Vietnam veteran Lawrence Dale in Tuesday's Democratic primary. Zunker and Tiffany will meet in the May 12 special election to fill the seat of former Congressman Sean Duffy. The district includes 20 counties in northwest and central Wisconsin, including St. Croix.

Meanwhile, Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and incumbent Dan Kelly will face off in the Wisconsin Supreme Court general election on April 7. Karofsky and Kelly were the top vote-getters in Tuesday's primary. Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone did not get enough votes to advance. The April Supreme Court election falls on the same day as Wisconsin's presidential primary. Karofsky and Kelly are vying for a 10-year term on the state's high court.



