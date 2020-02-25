An Iowa man was charged with alcohol-related vehicular homicide after a crash last weekend that killed a New Richmond woman.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 25, identified the victim as 54-year-old Dawn Richter.

Polk County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, on County Road M just north of the St. Croix County line.

Investigation revealed a northbound truck pulling a recreational trailer attempted to make a left-hand turn onto East Cedar Lake Road when it collided with a southbound passenger car. The driver of the passenger car, later identified as Richter, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, identified as Klemme, Iowa, resident Michael C. Barkema, was charged Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He was held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Deputies said all occupants of the truck — Barkema and two women — were uninjured.