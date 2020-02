On Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Red Wing Police Department received an anonymous tip that Ryanna Alms, who had been missing since Feb. 3, was hiding at a local residence on Greenwood Street in Red Wing.

A search warrant was issued for the residence and Alms was found hiding in a crawl space and appeared to be in good health.

Alms was reunited with her family at the Goodhue County Law Enforcement Center.