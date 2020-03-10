HUDSON — Ambulances are now responding out of the newly-opened Lakeview EMS ambulance base at Hudson Hospital.

The new space has three ambulance stalls, four bedrooms, a kitchen, offices and computer stations.

A public open house will be held during EMS week in May.

The service was previously operating out of the city’s space downtown. The new location by the hospital is close to both the freeway and Carmichael Road.

“It’s nice,” Operations Supervisor Bridget Murphy said of the new location. “It’s a lot faster for our crews.”

Two staffed trucks operate out of the facility 24/7, Murphy said. An additional truck is kept for special events or other needs.

The garage has a pressure washer and medical supply cabinets for restocking the trucks.

A minimum of four paramedics are on staff at all times, working 16-hour or 24-hour shifts.

The service is fully staffed as of last month, Murphy said. Lakeview EMS hired a total of 16 paramedics to bring the staff up to 46 paramedics.

It is the first standalone space for Lakeview EMS.

“Everybody’s excited about being in the community and the building,” Murphy said.

The facility is designed with future expansion in mind, with extra space for another garage stall to be constructed.

EMS Director Jon Muller said the transition to covering Hudson has been good.

“I don’t think we could’ve asked for a better transition,” he said.

Local support

The service and crew members have received support from the community.

“We didn’t know quite what to expect, but it’s been a really warm welcome from the community,” Murphy said.

They plan to continue to be involved with the community with events, parades and other things that aren’t 911 related, Lakeview Hospital Vice President of Ancillary Services Nate Pulscher said.

Lakeview EMS held a review advisory meeting with the communities it serves as well as dispatch in February for an overview of how the service ran from September through December. Average response times within the city for that time frame were 5 minutes, 21 seconds, and in the overall Hudson service area were 5 minutes, 42 seconds. The average response time for the month of February within the city was 4 minutes, 38 seconds.

Muller said the number of times a truck has had to respond outside of Hudson has been minimal.

They will meet again in April to begin quarterly meetings.