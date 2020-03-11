HASTINGS, Minn. — Citing increasing costs and limited outcomes data, the United Way of Hastings is ending its Imagination Library initiative. It is set to expire May 1.

The initiative was put on through a partnership with the Dollywood Foundation to provide kids up to 5 years old with free age-specific books.

"The only thing they (parents) would need to do is register with us, and then we would take it from there and make sure a book would be delivered to their son or daughter," United Way of Hastings Executive Director Mari Mellick said.

"A lot of these kids love to receive books in the mail with their names right on them," she said. "And it also encouraged parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles to sit down and read with the kids."

Mellick said the annual cost of the initiative is approximately $20,000, with United Way absorbing the administrative cost to implement the program.

"Several years ago we'd hold an annual breakfast to raise funds for it, but what we found over the years is that there's a lot of events and activities going on in Hastings," Mellick said.

It was then they realized that the breakfast they were holding to raise that money wasn't breaking even.

So after running the program for years, their board of directors made the decision to cut the program. One of the driving factors behind that decision was the lack of outcomes data.

"With Imagination Library, it's very hard to determine specifically if it's making a difference for a child," Mellick said. "We're not able to pinpoint if a child in Hastings receives this book every single month until the age of 5 if he or she is ready for kindergarten. And is that attributable to that child being successful in the first few grades?"

With the absence of that outcome data, UWH is unable to make the case to investors to continue funding the program.

In its wake, UWH will be directing families to other resources in the community such as Pleasant Hill Library, community education, Dakota County's early childhood resources, and local used bookstores and donation centers.

Due to requirements put on the program by the Dollywood Foundation, UWH cannot charge parents for the service. They've reached out to community groups seeking funds for the program, but haven't been successful.