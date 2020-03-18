BLOOMING PRAIRIE and KENYON, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Health System will temporarily close two of its regional part-time clinics in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon beginning on March 23, a news release said on Wednesday.

The closures will help reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These are unprecedented times and we need to redirect our staffing resources to address the virus outbreak,” says Jay Mitchell, M.D., chair of the Southeast Minnesota outpatient practice subcommittee. “We want to emphasize that patients in Kenyon and Blooming Prairie will continue to have various options to receive Mayo Clinic care. We have a 24/7 Nurse Line, Express Care Online and are working to provide video visit capabilities for primary care, in addition to in-person visits at neighboring Mayo Clinic Health System facilities.”

The pharmacy in Blooming Prairie will remain open. The news release said they will continue to assess the situation and patient demand at all our sites to ensure staff is deployed to best meet the needs of our entire service area.

Patients who have upcoming clinic appointments scheduled will be notified. Nearby locations to receive care locally include Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Faribault.

For more information, visit the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19.

