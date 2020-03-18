RED WING -- ProAct will suspend services beginning on March 20 to ensure the health and safety of the participants and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Ditschler, CEO of ProAct, said in a news release Wednesday that services will resume on April 6.

Ditschler said, "We take our role as a provider of disability services seriously and have continued to monitor the changing landscape to ensure we are making the best decisions possible. We understand our decisions affect family and residences so making the following changes was not an easy decision."

The following will be observed during the suspended service period of time:

DT&H and Adult Day Services both in-center and in the community will stop.

Group Employment sites in the community will continue as agreed upon with the employer but work will be performed by ProAct staff.

Employment Support Services provided to both waiver and DEED funded participants will continue.

Employment Development Services (waiver) and VR funded employment and related services will continue.

In-center production work at ProAct's Eagan location will continue with work being performed by ProAct staff and other workers.

There have been no diagnosed cases of exposure to COVID-19, but precautions are necessary during this time, Ditschler said.

Offices will be closed to the general public over the next two weeks although staff will be available to answer questions and handle any emergency situations. We will operate with a reduced staff during this time period but anticipate being fully operational again on April 6.