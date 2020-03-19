As cases of COVID-19 increase — Wisconsin had 106 positive tests as of March 18 — state health officials have said priority for testing will be given to those who are severely ill and require hospitalization.

Health care workers and individuals form nursing homes will also be tested, said River Falls Area Hospital President Helen Strike.

Those with mild respiratory symptoms, who wouldn’t normally go into a doctor, will not be tested, said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard during a media briefing Tuesday, March 17.

“What’s important is there is a shortage of testing materials,” Strike said.

The actual testing is a two part process. Hospitals collect the specimen which is then sent to a lab for the actual test. The collection kit is separate from the test kit and both are in short supply.

Alison Page, CEO at Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) in Baldwin, said state testing is done at two sites in Madison and Milwaukee.

“The two labs are working 7 days a week and have increased capacity to be able to test up to 400 specimens and 150 specimens per day at each site, respectively,” Page said. “The problem is, the need for testing goes well beyond the capacity to test, and is increasing by the hour.”

DHS is encouraging the incorporation of commercial labs to process tests to help alleviate the backlog and speed up testing going forward, but testing through them is not yet available to most organizations.

“Commercial labs are also facing the issue of shortages of supplies to run the tests. Until the testing process gets straightened around, testing will be severely limited,” said Page.

That means tests need to be preserved for the sickest patients, health care workers and nursing home residents, the most vulnerable residents in the community, Strike said.





Local hospitals are following the directive, also given by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Allina Health, which operates River Falls Area Hospital, will not be performing any outpatient testing for COVID-19. The most critically ill patients, as well as health care providers, will still have access to testing, a press release said.

HealthPartners, which operates Hudson Hospital and Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, is suspending testing for patients who do not require hospitalizations, according to a news release.

If people are experiencing symptoms or have reason to be concerned based on recent travel history or contact with someone who may have COVID-19, Strike said they should isolate themselves and self-monitor.

Self-isolation means staying home, separating from other people in the home, avoiding sharing household items, washing hands often, wearing a facemask if around other people and postponing all non-essential medical appointments, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Those self-monitoring should take their temperature twice a day, watch for worsening cough or difficulty breathing and have daily contact with the local health department.

A positive COVID-19 test isn’t need to take precautions.

“When you’re sick you should stay away from other people who are not sick,” Strike said.

Health care systems now offer online assessments for COVID-19 as well.

“It’s a nice way to get some advice without having to leave the house, and it can really help to alleviate any worries,” Strike said.

Allina’s assessment can be found at onlinevisit.allinahealth.org. Healthpartners also has one at healthpartners.com/coronavirus.

If symptoms develop to the point where one would normally go in for any other illness, such as experiencing shortness of breath, Strike said people should then go to the emergency room.

As of 5:00 PM on Wednesday 3/18/20, WWH had tested 13 people and received results from the state for 7 of those tests. All have been negative. Results for the other 6 are still pending. No WWH staff have been tested.

When asked how many more people they would have tested to this point if the criteria were not so restrictive, Page answered, “A lot.”

COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath





If you have symptoms:

Take an online assessment

Call health care provider before going into a hospital or clinic.

Self-isolate and self-monitor. Stay home, stay away from others in the home, avoid sharing household items. Take your temperature twice a day, watch for worsening cough, be in touch with local health department.





Other health care system updates include: