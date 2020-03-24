HASTINGS — Community organizations working during the COVID-19 quarantine will now be able to tap into a United Way of Hastings Response and Recovery Fund.

According to a press release, the UWH Response and Recovery Fund will provide funds for unmet needs, including: food, shelter, clothes, prescriptions, daycare, utilities, transportation and other needs not covered by government programs and other traditional relief sources.

One important thing to note is that funds will not be distributed directly to residents but rather community organizations themselves.

Executive Director Mari Mellick used local senior care centers as an example.

"If we find that we need to make drop-offs at their homes and that's not part of the senior center's budget, the senior center can apply to us to get funding to drop off food at the home," she said.

"Maybe there's going to be some isolation they're going to feel," Mellick added. "Maybe there's other things the senior center comes up with that they determine is a need, then they can apply to us and we can get the money to them to provide the direct service."

Due to the ever changing circumstances, United Way will be looking to corporations and other groups to help supplement the fund. If you're interested in donating any money, or applying for funding for your organization, visit unitedwayofhastings.org/responsefund.

