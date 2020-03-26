Wisconsin

River Falls business semifinalist in state contest

Impact Sports, founded by Dr. Joshua Cleveland, pictured, and Dr. Gina Cleveland, is a semifinalist for the Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest. The River Falls-based company is working to develop a safer football helmet. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia
Impact Sports, founded by Dr. Joshua Cleveland, pictured, and Dr. Gina Cleveland, is a semifinalist for the Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest. The River Falls-based company is working to develop a safer football helmet. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia

Impact Sports is among the semifinalists for Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

More than 200 entries have been narrowed down to 52 semifinalists in the categories of advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences. CONTINUE READING

Damage found at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Rock Elm

A reward has been offered for more information which leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for tearing up the Elmwood Poplar Cemetery grounds March 22-23, 2002. Photo taken by Anne Claflin
A reward has been offered for more information which leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for tearing up the Elmwood Poplar Cemetery grounds March 22-23, 2002. Photo taken by Anne Claflin

Someone decided to go for a joyride on cemetery grounds earlier this week, ripping up grass and leaving behind tire tracks. Officials are still trying to get more information on who could have done it. CONTINUE READING

Highway 29 improvements on track

Map courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Map courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

State Highway 29 improvements between River Falls and Prescott are in the works despite a March 17 local officials meeting being canceled due to public safety measures. CONTINUE READING

Wisconsin newlyweds say 'I do' aloud while they can

Eric and Kathy Marx were married Feb. 15, 2020 at their home in Hammond, Wis. The divorcees said they were happy just living together, but decided marriage was the right thing to do after Eric Marx was diagnosed with ALS. Photo courtesy of Eric Marx
Eric and Kathy Marx were married Feb. 15, 2020 at their home in Hammond, Wis. The divorcees said they were happy just living together, but decided marriage was the right thing to do after Eric Marx was diagnosed with ALS. Photo courtesy of Eric Marx

Newlyweds Eric and Kathy (Hague) Marx said they’re taking things day by day.

That’s not easy for Eric Marx, 49, who is known for being a planner, the couple said. But there are just too many unknowns, like how much longer he’ll be able to speak without help from a computer. CONTINUE READING

‘You do it together’: Hudson firefighter receives state recognition

Tom Barthman was recently honored as the Firefighter of the Year by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia
Tom Barthman was recently honored as the Firefighter of the Year by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia

Hudson firefighter Tom Barthman was, fittingly, returning from a fire call when he received the news he was being honored as the Firefighter of the Year by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association. CONTINUE READING

Minnesota

Renovating Josephson's, building more housing

Chad and Andrea Hanson plan to restore the building the houses Josephson's, a local clothing store. Photo by Kate Josephson/RiverTown Multimedia.
Chad and Andrea Hanson plan to restore the building the houses Josephson's, a local clothing store. Photo by Kate Josephson/RiverTown Multimedia.

Goodhue residents Chad and Andrea Hanson wanted to invest in Red Wing, the city that Andrea Hanson had worked in and graduated from while she was a teenager. So, they created a plan to buy and renew the building that houses Josephson’s in downtown Red Wing and build four apartments above the store. The space has not been lived in for over 100 years, so it needs some work. CONTINUE READING

Woodbury approves special assessments for 2020 road project

A map showing the area impacted by Woodbury's 2020 Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Courtesy of the city of Woodbury
A map showing the area impacted by Woodbury's 2020 Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Courtesy of the city of Woodbury

Roadway rehabilitation projects are scheduled out about 10 years, meaning that pushing a project back a year would lead to an "intense workload" the following year, city engineer Tony Kutzke said. Bid prices are also largely locked in with few variables that could change, Kutzke added. CONTINUE READING

Pay It Forward Red Wing provides relief for cancer patients

Pam Horlitz (left) and Katie Hardyman Morem encourage anyone in the Red Wing area who is diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment to consider applying for funds available through Pay It Forward Red Wing . Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Pam Horlitz (left) and Katie Hardyman Morem encourage anyone in the Red Wing area who is diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment to consider applying for funds available through Pay It Forward Red Wing . Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

When cancer strikes, it can be devastating to the individual and the entire family. It can cause emotional, physical, and financial stress, but Pay It Forward Red Wing wants to help reduce that stress by giving cancer patients funds to help with essential bills. CONTINUE READING

Riverside Rolloff offers new delivery service

Kyle and Jessica Warner, new owners of Riverside Rolloff in Red Wing, stand with their delivery truck carrying a 20-yard box. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Kyle and Jessica Warner, new owners of Riverside Rolloff in Red Wing, stand with their delivery truck carrying a 20-yard box. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

RED WING -- After years of working in the garbage disposal business in the Twin Cities, Kyle Warner decided it was time to open his own business. He and his wife, Jessica, are the owners of Riverside Rolloff, which opened in mid-March. CONTINUE READING

Sports

Three Spring Valley, EPC girls’ basketball players make all-conference list

Elmwood/Plum City sophomore Maggie Glaus is Second Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference after leading the Wolves in scoring, rebounding and blocks this season. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia
Elmwood/Plum City sophomore Maggie Glaus is Second Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference after leading the Wolves in scoring, rebounding and blocks this season. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia

Three area girls’ basketball players received all-conference recognition for the Dunn-St. Croix this season. Spring Valley senior Lexi Johansen and Elmwood/Plum City sophomore Maggie Glaus were both named Second Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference while EPC senior Katie Feuker received Honorable Mention honors. CONTINUE READING

Red Wing boys and girls combine for six on All-Big 9 basketball teams

Kyli Nelson of Red Wing (3) attempts an open 3-pointer from the corner in a game on Dec. 6. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia
Kyli Nelson of Red Wing (3) attempts an open 3-pointer from the corner in a game on Dec. 6. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia

A total of six Red Wing players combined were named in the boys' and girls' basketball All-Big 9 Conference teams for the 2019-2020 season. CONTINUE READING

All-HVL boys' basketball teams announced

Nate Heise of Lake City finishes one of six dunks in the Tigers' season-opener on Dec. 3. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia
Nate Heise of Lake City finishes one of six dunks in the Tigers' season-opener on Dec. 3. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia

The Hiawatha Valley League Conference’s awards for boys’ basketball were announced for the 2019-2020 season. Ten local athletes in the Republican Eagle coverage area were named to the all-conference team. CONTINUE READING