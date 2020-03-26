Wisconsin

River Falls business semifinalist in state contest

Impact Sports is among the semifinalists for Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

More than 200 entries have been narrowed down to 52 semifinalists in the categories of advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences. CONTINUE READING

Damage found at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Rock Elm

Someone decided to go for a joyride on cemetery grounds earlier this week, ripping up grass and leaving behind tire tracks. Officials are still trying to get more information on who could have done it. CONTINUE READING

Highway 29 improvements on track

State Highway 29 improvements between River Falls and Prescott are in the works despite a March 17 local officials meeting being canceled due to public safety measures. CONTINUE READING

Wisconsin newlyweds say 'I do' aloud while they can

Newlyweds Eric and Kathy (Hague) Marx said they’re taking things day by day.

That’s not easy for Eric Marx, 49, who is known for being a planner, the couple said. But there are just too many unknowns, like how much longer he’ll be able to speak without help from a computer. CONTINUE READING

‘You do it together’: Hudson firefighter receives state recognition

Hudson firefighter Tom Barthman was, fittingly, returning from a fire call when he received the news he was being honored as the Firefighter of the Year by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association. CONTINUE READING

Minnesota

Renovating Josephson's, building more housing

Goodhue residents Chad and Andrea Hanson wanted to invest in Red Wing, the city that Andrea Hanson had worked in and graduated from while she was a teenager. So, they created a plan to buy and renew the building that houses Josephson’s in downtown Red Wing and build four apartments above the store. The space has not been lived in for over 100 years, so it needs some work. CONTINUE READING

Woodbury approves special assessments for 2020 road project

Roadway rehabilitation projects are scheduled out about 10 years, meaning that pushing a project back a year would lead to an "intense workload" the following year, city engineer Tony Kutzke said. Bid prices are also largely locked in with few variables that could change, Kutzke added. CONTINUE READING

Pay It Forward Red Wing provides relief for cancer patients

When cancer strikes, it can be devastating to the individual and the entire family. It can cause emotional, physical, and financial stress, but Pay It Forward Red Wing wants to help reduce that stress by giving cancer patients funds to help with essential bills. CONTINUE READING

Riverside Rolloff offers new delivery service

RED WING -- After years of working in the garbage disposal business in the Twin Cities, Kyle Warner decided it was time to open his own business. He and his wife, Jessica, are the owners of Riverside Rolloff, which opened in mid-March. CONTINUE READING

Sports

Three Spring Valley, EPC girls’ basketball players make all-conference list

Three area girls’ basketball players received all-conference recognition for the Dunn-St. Croix this season. Spring Valley senior Lexi Johansen and Elmwood/Plum City sophomore Maggie Glaus were both named Second Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference while EPC senior Katie Feuker received Honorable Mention honors. CONTINUE READING

Red Wing boys and girls combine for six on All-Big 9 basketball teams

A total of six Red Wing players combined were named in the boys' and girls' basketball All-Big 9 Conference teams for the 2019-2020 season. CONTINUE READING

All-HVL boys' basketball teams announced

The Hiawatha Valley League Conference’s awards for boys’ basketball were announced for the 2019-2020 season. Ten local athletes in the Republican Eagle coverage area were named to the all-conference team. CONTINUE READING