The deadline for states to comply with federal REAL ID requirements will be extended due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement on the DHS website, the new enforcement deadline will be extended one year to Oct. 1, 2021. A new notice of the deadline will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days.

Congress passed new minimum security standards for license issuance and prohibited federal agencies from accepting state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards that do not meet the standards. Prior to the extension, the enforcement deadline was Oct. 1.

A REAL ID will be required to access federal facilities and fly on federally regulated commercial aircraft.

With states temporarily closing or restricting access to motor vehicle departments, people will not be able to apply for or receive a REAL ID.

“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline,” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in the statement.