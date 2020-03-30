A person walking in Hay Creek Township reported to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office that a tube labeled "Danger Explosive" was sticking out of the ground on Sunday.

The tube was near the intersection of Flower Valley Road and Lehrbach Road. The St. Paul Bomb Squad responded to the scene to assist.

Law enforcement found it was a commercial grade explosive without a detonator. It's believed to be an explosive left over from when the rock cut was made and the ground shifting caused the device to become unearthed, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said.

The scene was cleared a little more than three hours after the initial call came in.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Red Wing Police Department assisted with traffic control.