HUDSON — St. Croix County announced April 1 it will be reviewing complaints about lack of compliance to the state Safer at Home order, including social distancing and nonessential business closure.

The complaints will be received first by public health officials, who will work with residents and businesses for voluntary compliance.

“Social distancing is the one of the only tools we have right now to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need everyone to pay attention and follow recommendations to stay home,” County Health Officer Kelli Engen said.

Those who remain out of compliance will be referred to law enforcement, according to a county news release.

St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes said he hopes compliance will be voluntary.

“But those groups of individuals and business entities who attempt to continue outside of the parameters of the governor’s executive order, thereby putting themselves and others at medical risk, will be cited and prosecuted,” Nieskes said.

The county will refer to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to determine if a business is essential. Businesses can obtain documentation of essential status through the corporation’s website.

To file a St. Croix County complaint regarding the Safer at Home order, visit www.sccwi.gov/Covid19 .

Local resources for the ongoing pandemic can be found on that website, by calling 715-246-8224 or the United Way 221, or emailing covid19@sccwi.gov .

