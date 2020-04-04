Public libraries in Washington and Dakota counties are closed due to Gov. Tim Walz’s “stay at home” order until at least May 3. Despite the closure, the combined 16 libraries have continued to serve their communities as best they can.

Services at the R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury, Park Grove Library in Cottage Grove and Pleasant Hill Library in Hastings include virtual programming, curbside material pickups and digital registration for library cards.

The Washing County library group is open for curbside pickups 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Henok Fanta, a library service supervisor at R.H. Stafford, said staff knew there would be demand for materials during this time but even they were surprised with how much. R.H. Stafford’s curbside pickup is in its third week and between March 19-27 had 1,675 curbside pickups — accounting for over 6,000 items checked out.

To protect staff and customers, there is no physical contact between the two groups. Customers are notified when materials are ready and then schedule a pickup time. The response has been so great that pickups are scheduled in five minute intervals.

Customers give the staff the make, model and color of their vehicle. Upon arrival, staff puts the materials outside on a table and once they are gone the customers can get out of their vehicle for pickup. All materials are disinfected before going out again.

Dakota County libraries are in the middle of rolling out their own curbside pickup programs. Julia Carlis, the branch manager at Pleasant Hill, said the library is currently scheduling pickups for holds that were ready when libraries first closed. She said as they work out some technology and logistical issues, they will start to expand curbside pickups. As those issues are worked through, customers can still place holds on materials through the library’s app, website or over the phone and then schedule an appointment when curbside pickup is ready.

Both the Dakota and Washington county library systems also offer several digital programming options, primarily for children. These include digital storytimes over Facebook several times a week, as well as online learning with Minnesota’s Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo (RAD) on the Dakota County library Facebook page. Dakota County also still offers SCORE small-business counseling through virtual appointments. The libraries have also increased purchasing digital materials, which have been in even higher demand than normal.

To help with access to materials and curbside pickups, both counties fast-tracked online registration for digital library cards that were under development. From March 18-26, Washington County libraries had 66 online registrations and a total of 99. Overall, the reception of the libraries’ adjusted services has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Customers have been very thankful, we’re getting emails, we’re getting letters, we’re getting notes in books, we’re getting all kinds of comments just showing gratitude for staying open and providing services at times like this,” Fanta said.

Library staff have risen to the challenge of changing entirely how they offer services the past few weeks.

“Our team, just across the library system and the county, has done a really great job of coming together and throwing ideas out there and making it work,” Carlis said. “I’m proud to be a part of this team.”

Both county library systems have delayed due dates. In Washington County, no overdue fines will be enacted and libraries have wiped away fines that would prevent people from having access to materials.

After schools closed but before the “stay at home” order, both Fanta and Carlis said they saw a lot of material go out as families prepared to have their kids be at home for weeks at a time. Children’s material still remains some of the most popular, as well as movies, anything related to pandemics and educational materials.