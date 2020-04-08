RED WING — With rising water on the Mississippi River this week, the city announced Tuesday, April 7, plans are underway to minimize the impact of flooding on residents and businesses.

The water level was 12.86 feet at Red Wing as of Wednesday morning, April 8, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage begins at 14 feet, at which point low-lying areas and some roads along the river would begin to flood.

Residents can expect the following impacts through the week:

Access to the public boat launch at Frazier Street is closed .

Colvill Park and boat ramp are closed and will remain closed for at least a week.

Levee Road West of the roundabout to Pottery Pond will remain open.

Bay Point Park and Boat Ramp will remain open. Only the east end of the park will be closed near the flag pole.

East Fifth Street at Barn Bluff is open.

Find updates at https://www.red-wing.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=267