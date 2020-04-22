Hastings residents browsing the city website will be welcomed with a fresh look.

In early April, the city website was redesigned, putting an extra emphasis on mobile usability and efficiency.

“When we switched over in 2014 to this new platform that we use now, we got this four-year package, and at the end of the four years, we got a redesign included,” said Lee Stoffel, the city’s communication coordinator. “This was just part of that initial contract.”

The new functionality of the website was largely derived from resident feedback. Stoffel said that citizens typically are going to the website for a specific purpose. With that in mind, the city wanted residents to be able to find what they need quickly.

As an added bonus, it increases city staff efficiency as they no longer need to field as many calls from residents searching for something online.

Stoffel said two main changes were made.

First, the website has a custom mobile view that now makes it function like an app.

“We know from our analytics that almost 50% of people are accessing our website via a mobile device,” Stoffel said. “We want that to be really easy and quick.”

Second, the most frequently used parts of the site are now highlighted. Three subsites were created for parks and recreation, the police department and business section.

Those subsites look just like the rest of the city website but function just for their respective departments. Essentially, it allows residents to quickly navigate to find the information they need.

Stoffel said that navigation was also cleaned up and an extra focus was put on business and economic development.