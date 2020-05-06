NEW RICHMOND — Authorities responded to a call after 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from a passerby reporting someone attempting to jump off the St. Croix Crossing Bridge.

The person had jumped by the time first responders arrived on the scene, authorities said. Attempts to revive the individual, later identified as a 39-year-old man from Woodbury, Minn., were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:10 a.m.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office was first to respond to the call and was joined on the scene by multiple jurisdictions including St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset Fire Department, St. Joseph Fire and EMR Department, Oak Park Heights police, Lakeview EMS and Bayport Fire Department.

Support resources

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential support 24/7 at 800-273-8255. Coping skills, support and treatment work for most people who have thoughts about suicide.

Risk factors include mental disorders, particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and certain personality disorders; alcohol and other substance use disorders; hopelessness; impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies; and loss of relationships.

Find more at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.