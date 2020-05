RIVER FALLS -- Six individuals tested positive for coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, following drive-up testing in Baldwin and River Falls May 8 and 9.

At the Baldwin site, 229 tests were conducted. Four of those tests were positive.

At the River Falls site, 184 tests were conducted. Two of those tests were positive.

Those who tested positive have been isolated.

The testing was done with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard.