Photos: Unrest continues in the Twin Cities (5/29/20)
Unrest continues in the Twin Cities in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Friday, May 29, 2020.
Written By: Joe Ahlquist
|
×
Police block off East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Tears flow down the face of a protester while she yells toward a police line blocking off East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A police line blocks the street as firefighters work Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Members of the Minnesota National Guard along East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Broken glass in a business' is cleaned up Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Smoke lingers as firefighters continue working Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A person walks past a police line Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A protester walks back and forth in front of a police line on East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Smoke lingers as firefighters continue working Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A protester gestures in front of a police line blocking East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A member of the Minnesota National Guard along East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Police block off East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A building that was damaged in a fire is seen behind a police line Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was also destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A State Trooper is seen through the window of a damaged building Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was also destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Police block off East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Police Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters sit in front of a police line on East Lake Street Friday, May 29, 2020, in the area around the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, which was destroyed overnight during protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)