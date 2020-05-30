WATCH: Protesters gather at Central Park in Red Wing
Protesters gathered in and around the amphitheater at Central Park in Red Wing around 2 p.m.
Written By: Jacob M. Pfeifer
Protesters gathered in and around the amphitheater at Central Park in Red Wing on May 30, 2020. For eight minutes, protesters chanted "I can't breathe" in solidarity. The protest, which began at 2 p.m. and had more than 100 people in the park at various times, was in recognition George Floyd's death on May 25. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia