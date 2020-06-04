MINNEAPOLIS — A memorial service will be held for George Floyd from 1-3 p.m. CDT Thursday, June 4, at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University.

The event is private for family, friends and invitees of Floyd's family. The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network, will provide the eulogy.

Watch a livestream of the service below.

Forum Communications reporters Sarah Mearhoff and Matthew Guerry will be covering scenes from outside the memorial service. Watch coverage here.