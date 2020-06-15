HUDSON — After a year of construction, and two years of discussions and planning, the Hudson Fire Department officially moved into its new fire station on Ward Avenue.

The 27,500-square-foot building provides apparatus bays for the department's multiple trucks — including two engines, two tankers and a ladder truck — and 43-person crew, with room to grow in as needed.

“It’s been a lot of work,” Chief Scott St. Martin said. “It’ll be nice.”

The new building hosts a training room, kitchen, gear room, offices, bays and more. Additional space was designed for decontamination to combat cancer risks.

The second floor houses bedrooms. Though currently not in use, it provides for growth in the future if the department transitions to a full-time crew.

The spacing is the biggest benefit over the old station downtown, St. Martin said. There, some of the trucks barely fit into the bays. St. Martin himself wasn’t able to have an office in the station — instead bouncing around other city buildings during his years as chief.

A new station was first recommended back in 2017, after a space needs study. The study found the size of the downtown station created operational challenges, and had deferred maintenance issues. That building had no room for growth, the study found.

The station will meet the department’s needs into the future.

“For our coverage area, 50 years at least,” St. Martin said.

The next step would be a second station, if the city’s geographical area needed more support.

The department has tentatively planned a community open house in October.