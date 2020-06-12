CANNON FALLS — Lake Byllesby is a well-known location for recreation in Goodhue County. It has been designated as an “important bird area” by the National Audubon Society and is home to parks and campgrounds. It is also less prominently known for cliff jumping. An activity that led to tragedy June 8, when 17-year-old Farmington resident Garrett Berg was landed on by another cliff jumper and never surfaced.

The area where jumpers make their leap is owned by Boy Scouts of America’s Northern Star Council. Although the cliffs are on private property, it hasn’t deterred the hundreds of jumpers each year.

“People are at the cliffs pretty much every day,” Sgt. Jordan Winberg of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division said. “If you have a nice day out, there’s constantly people out there.”

No trespassing signs from BSA and the county mark the area as off-limits. The sheriff’s office tries to stay proactive by patrolling the area daily but the jumpers persist. Winberg said officers will frequently receive calls and complaints from people boating or by Dakota County Parks staff while patrolling on the other side of the lake.

Winberg said many of the jumpers are juveniles so the common response from officers is to give a verbal warning or hand out a civil citation.

“The civil citation is a $50 fine for the first violation, it doesn’t go on their record or anything and it’s kind of an easy thing to kind of educate them with and talk with parents, too,” Winberg said.

Another option for officers is to charge people with trespassing. The misdemeanor charge would stay on a person’s record, require a court appearance, and could result in up to a year in jail and/or $3,000 fine. Winberg says the sheriff’s office typically issues a civil citation.

So far this year, Winberg said five people have been cited and approximately 30 have been given verbal warnings.

Aside from trespassing on private property, there are also safety concerns for would-be jumpers. The drop from the top of the cliffs to the water below is about 30 feet. The water depth is around 20 feet. Falls from that height can lead to injury even if every precaution is taken.

“There’s multiple things that could go wrong,” Winberg said. “There could be a boat, canoe or kayak underneath you. If you land wrong, you could go unconscious. If you don’t jump far out enough, you could injure yourself by hitting a rock or bouncing off the side of the cliff face.”

No matter the risks, people are still finding a way to get to the cliffs. Windberg said there are makeshift ropes on the cliff face, as well as the worn paths atop the cliff.

“People will find a way to get there,” he said. “They need to remember that it’s illegal because it’s on private property. They have to respect these property owners.”