If you like reading the printed newspaper and are concerned about keeping up with the daily news with print reductions, the e-paper is the perfect solution for you. It’s just like the printed newspaper, but the reading experience may even be easier than the print edition. Here are just a few benefits that you can find in the e-paper.

Early morning delivery

While your print newspaper is reduced to delivery two days a week, the e-paper is available early every morning, even on days when there isn’t a print edition. So, you can stay up-to-date with the news of your community.

The same content and layout with more

The e-paper is a digital replica of the newspaper, so you won’t miss getting to turn the pages. Flip through the e-paper and see the same great news quality you’ve come to expect in a similar layout. And, we’re working to add more features, news coverage and entertainment options that you’ll only be able to get with the e-paper.

Easy to read

Ever wish you could give your eyes a break from small, printed text? Now you can! The e-paper lets you adjust the text size and zoom in and out so reading the news is even easier.

Play your favorite games

The crossword puzzle, comics and games are popular in the printed newspaper, so we made sure you get them in the e-paper too. Just flip the pages or use the search option for your favorite. From there, you may tap or click on it and follow the simple instructions to print your puzzle and play.

Clip, print and share with ease

The news often holds memories you may want to keep or share. You can still clip, print, save and share the news articles that mean the most to you. Simply tap or click on the article and follow the instructions at the top to share or print. You can also use the clipping option to select a specific part of the e-paper to clip for printing, saving or sharing.

Search for topics and news

If there is a specific news item you are looking for in the paper, the e-paper is easy to search. Select the magnifying glass to enter what you want to see to search either the current e-paper edition or the e-paper archives for previous news and articles.

Access more news from communities you care about

When you subscribe to become a member of one of our news sites, you get access to all news sites within the FCC network with the same login information. You’ll get access to all of the e-papers, online news websites and apps for one low rate. Existing subscribers already have access to these news options at no additional cost when they connect their print and digital accounts.

Need help?

We want you to access all of the news, weather, entertainment and more that comes with your membership. Please contact Member Services for assistance. We are grateful for your support of local journalism.