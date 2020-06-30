The FCC Bid & Buy Online Auction starts at 8 a.m. Monday, July 6 with bidding action lasting until 8 p.m., Monday, July 13. Go to www.forumcomm.news/auction now to view all of the auction offerings and prepare your bidding strategy in advance. Plan to get a great deal on hundreds of items and services while supporting local and regional businesses.

You’ll find items you need like new lawnmowers, furniture and vehicle maintenance packages. There’s even a pickup up for grabs! Need to relax? We’ve got you covered with great getaway deals, cleaning services, massages and a fishfinder for those that need some angling action.

There’s something for everyone on this auction, so check out the deals waiting to be yours at: www.forumcomm.news/auction.