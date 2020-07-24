Back to school? Fall pandemic plans discussed

Western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota school districts detailed plans for students returning to school at board meetings this week.

The “Wildcat Roadmap to Reentry” presented July 20 by Superintendent Jamie Benson doesn’t conclude which learning environment will be in effect when school starts Sept. 1. That decision will be based on local COVID-19 conditions and guidance from health officials.

The blueprint is designed to provide face-to-face instruction while mitigating risks, though Superintendent Nick Ouellette said it’s impossible to guarantee a completely COVID-19-free environment.

Remote learning may be implemented as needed for intermittent quarantines or closures. This type of learning will feature traditional assignments and live teaching. Students will use devices provided by the district.

As plans for the start of the school year begin to trickle in around the area, Ellsworth plans on having full in-person learning for all grades.

Red Wing School Board reviewed the proposed return-to-school plan, but will wait to vote on it until after Gov. Tim Walz provides a much anticipated statewide education directive next week.

Business

Red Wing Shoe Co. and Local 120 negotiators agreed on a new contract Wednesday, July 22.

Sports

When the high school baseball season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this spring, junior Owen Anderson figured he’d played his last game with senior teammates Jack Erickson and Teddy Donna.

River Falls’ native JP Feyereisen will become just the 10th Wisconsin born player, and first since 2008, to suit up for the Milwaukee Brewers when the team opens the 2020 season Friday night, July 24, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Opinion