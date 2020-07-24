Back to school? Fall pandemic plans discussed

Western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota school districts detailed plans for students returning to school at board meetings this week.

Five things to know in River Falls school district’s fall pandemic plan

The “Wildcat Roadmap to Reentry” presented July 20 by Superintendent Jamie Benson doesn’t conclude which learning environment will be in effect when school starts Sept. 1. That decision will be based on local COVID-19 conditions and guidance from health officials.

Hudson approves pandemic education plan

The blueprint is designed to provide face-to-face instruction while mitigating risks, though Superintendent Nick Ouellette said it’s impossible to guarantee a completely COVID-19-free environment.

What to know about New Richmond’s fall pandemic plan

Remote learning may be implemented as needed for intermittent quarantines or closures. This type of learning will feature traditional assignments and live teaching. Students will use devices provided by the district.

Ellsworth unveils return-to-school plan

As plans for the start of the school year begin to trickle in around the area, Ellsworth plans on having full in-person learning for all grades.

Red Wing will finalize school plan upon governor's word

Red Wing School Board reviewed the proposed return-to-school plan, but will wait to vote on it until after Gov. Tim Walz provides a much anticipated statewide education directive next week.

Business

Red Wing Shoe and Teamsters avert boycott, reach contract

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 120 reached a three-year contract July 22. 2020, with Red Wing Shoe Co. The union represents the 81 warehouse workers who ship out boots to those who rely on work boots worn for years like these hanging on the Wall of Honor at the Shoe museum. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Red Wing Shoe Co. and Local 120 negotiators agreed on a new contract Wednesday, July 22.

Sports

Trio of Raiders enjoying town ball with River Rats

When the high school baseball season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this spring, junior Owen Anderson figured he’d played his last game with senior teammates Jack Erickson and Teddy Donna.

River Falls’ Feyereisen earns spot on Brewers opening day roster

River Falls’ native JP Feyereisen gets in a final workout at First National Bank of River Falls Field before leaving for Milwaukee Brewers summer camp Friday, June 26. Feyereisen earned a spot on the Brewers’ 2020 opening day roster and will make his major league debut when the team plays the Chicago Cubs this weekend at Wrigley Field. File photo
River Falls’ native JP Feyereisen will become just the 10th Wisconsin born player, and first since 2008, to suit up for the Milwaukee Brewers when the team opens the 2020 season Friday night, July 24, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Opinion