If you have been a longtime subscriber to the Star-Observer or the Republican Eagle, you've probably seen messages from us in the paper, online and in your email inbox encouraging you to "connect your accounts."

Many of you have already taken that step, which means you've unlocked the full value of your membership. For those of you who haven't yet connected your online account to your existing print subscription, we wanted to clarify what we mean and why you might want to take that step.

Connecting your account means identifying your print subscription with a digital or online account so you can access the full benefits that come with your print subscription. Simply go to https://www.rivertowns.net/activate, create a new username and password (if you haven’t already) and then provide some information like your address and telephone number that will allow us to locate your print subscription and connect it with your digital account.

Until we connect your information, our site will view you as two separate people -- John Smith, the print subscriber, and John Smith, the digital reader.

Completing the connection process helps us identify you as you read our content online as the same person you are when you read us in print. This means we can grant you the digital access that comes with your print subscription and you can gain access to the full value of your investment.

Once you enter the information requested in the account connection process and we identify and link your accounts, you will have successfully transitioned from being a “subscriber” to a “member.” It takes just a few steps, but our Member Services team is here to help you with any questions or concerns at (800) 284-3402.