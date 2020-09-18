Your digital news access is important and comes with a variety of benefits we want you to use. Online access also comes with your print subscription at no additional cost. Here are some helpful tips on how to log in to your account and access the full benefits of your news membership today.

Getting started with your account

Here are the steps to log in to your account on any news site within the FCC network:

1. Go to rivertowns.net or any of our news sites, and then

On your computer, tap “Log In” in the upper right.

On your phone or tablet, tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left and select “Log in” in the drop down menu.

2. Follow the next steps based on your subscription status:

If you have already created a digital account or logged in previously, simply fill in the email address and password to access your news. Don’t forget to check the “Keep me logged in” box that appears under the username and password entry boxes.

If you are a print subscriber and have not connected to your online account or this is the first time you are reading us online, you will need to create an account with your email address and a password you wish to use. Don’t forget to check the boxes below and tap “Register.”

You will then be prompted to enter the mailing address, last name and phone number connected to your print subscription.

Where to find your e-paper



The e-paper is a digital replica of the newspaper, so you can read the same news in the same layout as the print edition. To access your e-paper, follow these simple steps:

Go to rivertowns.net or any of our news sites, and then

On your computer, tap “E-Paper” in the upper right.

You’ll find the “E-Paper” button in a similar spot on your phone or tablet.

On your first visit, an introductory screen will appear with notes on where to find navigation items in the top and bottom menus. Follow the instructions to navigate your news.

To reset your username and password

If you are logged in and want to change your password, go to www.rivertowns.net/account and select “Change password” under your existing password.

This will open new entry fields for you to enter a new password, enter the new password a second time to confirm it and then you can select “Keep password” to save the changes.

If you are attempting to log in and can’t remember your password, simply select “Forgot my password” from the login screen.

Then, enter your email address, verify that you are not a robot and select “Restore” which will send you an email with further instructions to securely reset your password.

Resources to help you

If you’re having any issues accessing your account or the news either with the e-paper, app or website, we’re here to help. We want you to get the full value of supporting local journalism, so if you’re having trouble, access our Help Center for frequently asked questions and contact information.