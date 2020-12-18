The county launched the new dashboard Thursday, Dec. 17, in response to the public need for additional information, according to a news release. It features more in-depth information and graphs on a variety of data points.

Data include total positive cases, percentage of residents testing positive, hospitalizations and deaths. The dashboard also features information on the health department's response as well as links for more information on testing, what to do if you test positive or have a close contact and other frequently asked questions.

The dashboard is available at https://infogram.com/st-croix-county-covid-19-dashboard-1h9j6qggxzn754g?live.